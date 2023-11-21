Adele has trust issues with husband Rich Paul?

Adele reportedly made her husband Rich Paul sign a strict prenuptial agreement before marrying him secretly

According to RadarOnline.com, the 35-year-old singer’s friends, who wanted to protect her $220 million fortune, convinced her to draw up the contract with the sports agent.

An insider told the National Enquirer, “Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them.”



Adding that the Hello crooner still “believes in love,” the source stated: "She says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right. The prenup was a touchy subject."

However, despite disagreeing with the idea, Adele ended up listening to her friends who thought the agreement is a "crucial step" that must be taken.

Previously, the outlet also reported that the Grammy-award winner and Rich recently moved into a $58 million mansion.



Separately, Adele enjoys a net worth of $220 million whereas Rich, who entertains A-list clients like LeBron James, has an estimated worth of $120 million.

