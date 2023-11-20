The confirmation comes after Adele referred to Rich as her 'husband' at Las Vegas residency last month

Adele talks about marriage rumors with Rich Paul

Putting an end to the rumors, Adele has reportedly confirmed if she's married to to sports agent Rich Paul or not.

The Hello crooner, who previously referred to Rich as her 'husband,' is said to have officially lifted the curtain on her union during a comedy show hosted by her best friend Alan Carr in Los Angeles.

Attendees of the gig told Deuxmoi that Adele made the revelation when Alan was asking the audience if anyone had gotten married recently.

One of the accounts was quoted saying, “I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight, and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently, and Adele shouted 'I did.'"

Another attendee shared that the event was "small and intimate," and also claimed that the 35-year-old singer exited the venue before the show’s ending.

This confirmation comes after Adele casually referred to Rich as her husband during her Las Vegas residency when an audience member proposed to her.

"You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband's here tonight." Adele had replied.

The couple went public with their relationship in July 2021 after they made a debut at an NBA game. Moreover, Adele has also been wearing a pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger for approximately a year.