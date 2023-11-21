The update comes after Ed Sheeran sparked divorce rumors with Cherry Seaborn during the release of latest album

Ed Sheeran breaks cover amid Cherry Seaborn divorce rumors

Dispelling rumors of marriage issues, Ed Sheeran finally broke silence with a picture alongside wife Cherry Seaborn.

The 32-year-old musician, who tied the knot with the technology and digital risk manager in 2019, posted the snap amid concerns raised earlier this year when Ed hinted towards marriage issues in his seventh studio album Autumn Variations.

In the photo, Ed and Cherry can be seen dining where the latter posed with a pout while the Shape Of You hitmaker wore a stone-faced.

The Instagram carousel was posted with a caption that read, "Virgin dump, more to come." Other pictures showed Ed enjoying his alone time on a train and flashing a smile on a beach with a beer bottle in hand.

The online update comes after fans raised concerns in September about Ed’s marriage to Cherry, specifically after the release of the song Punchline from the recent album.



The song included lyrics like: "I can’t help but be destructive right now. It’s been weeks since I saw your outline. In my room, is a silence so loud. This is what losing hope might sound like."