 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Ed Sheeran breaks cover amid Cherry Seaborn divorce rumors

The update comes after Ed Sheeran sparked divorce rumors with Cherry Seaborn during the release of latest album

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Ed Sheeran breaks cover amid Cherry Seaborn divorce rumors
Ed Sheeran breaks cover amid Cherry Seaborn divorce rumors

Dispelling rumors of marriage issues, Ed Sheeran finally broke silence with a picture alongside wife Cherry Seaborn.

The 32-year-old musician, who tied the knot with the technology and digital risk manager in 2019, posted the snap amid concerns raised earlier this year when Ed hinted towards marriage issues in his seventh studio album Autumn Variations.

In the photo, Ed and Cherry can be seen dining where the latter posed with a pout while the Shape Of You hitmaker wore a stone-faced.

The Instagram carousel was posted with a caption that read, "Virgin dump, more to come." Other pictures showed Ed enjoying his alone time on a train and flashing a smile on a beach with a beer bottle in hand.

The online update comes after fans raised concerns in September about Ed’s marriage to Cherry, specifically after the release of the song Punchline from the recent album.

The song included lyrics like: "I can’t help but be destructive right now. It’s been weeks since I saw your outline. In my room, is a silence so loud. This is what losing hope might sound like."

Jared Leto longs to be Scott Disick’s ‘wealthy’ doppelganger
Jared Leto longs to be Scott Disick’s ‘wealthy’ doppelganger
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'life saver' for fans
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'life saver' for fans
Paul Walker's brother reveals his ‘unspoken’ regret: ‘It ate him up’
Paul Walker's brother reveals his ‘unspoken’ regret: ‘It ate him up’
Paris Hilton drops major claim in new social media post
Paris Hilton drops major claim in new social media post
Adele gets honest about marriage woes: 'I'm really unhappy'
Adele gets honest about marriage woes: 'I'm really unhappy'
Adele has trust issues with husband Rich Paul?
Adele has trust issues with husband Rich Paul?
Jon Hamm makes jaws drop in 'Fargo' with one bizarre feature
Jon Hamm makes jaws drop in 'Fargo' with one bizarre feature
Margot Robbie moving back to Australia after 'Barbie' fame?
Margot Robbie moving back to Australia after 'Barbie' fame?
Netizens unexcited over Kim Kardashian's new career step
Netizens unexcited over Kim Kardashian's new career step
Taylor Swift tackles wardrobe malfunction at Brazil concert
Taylor Swift tackles wardrobe malfunction at Brazil concert
Prince Harry inspects preparations for Invictus Games 2025 in Canada
Prince Harry inspects preparations for Invictus Games 2025 in Canada
Prince William staying away from Kate Middleton to control his ‘jealousy’
Prince William staying away from Kate Middleton to control his ‘jealousy’