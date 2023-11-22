Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio seek kid for new 'Karate Kid' film

A new 'Karate Kid' will unite Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio as they announced their search for a young actor to play the lead role

A hunt for a new Karate Kid begins as Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio banded together to star in a new film in the martial arts franchise.



In a promotional clip, the pair announced a new movie is in the works with a search for the next Karate Kid is underway. The duo encouraged the young actors to apply for the audition.

Meanwhile, the stars, who appeared in different films centered on the franchise, remained mum on further details about the new project.



However, it's clear Ralp will reprise his original trilogy movie's character Daniel LaRusso, while Jackie will appear in Mr. Han's role from 2010's remake co-starring Jaden Smith.

Helmed by Jonathan Entwistle, with Rob Lieber as writer, the new film will hit the theatres on Dec 13, 2024.

In other news, though, there is no official confirmation, but the Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai's sixth and last season will be rolled out in mid-to-late 2024.