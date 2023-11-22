Netflix presses green button on 'Black Mirror' season 7

 
'Black Mirror' gets Netflix's greenlight for season 7 after the previous season proved to be a major success

Netflix is going forward with Black Mirror for season 7. The previous pair of executive directors, Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoads, are reportedly returning to the new season.

As reported by Variety, the show will go on floors next year. The casting is underway, and the plotline is yet to be disclosed.

The dystopian drama's previous season was a groundbreaking success, topping the Top 10 list of over 90 countries. 

Replicating the incredible success for the next season, the anthology series showrunner Charlie Brooker previously opened up about the challenges of keeping the long-running show fresh.

"Partly as a challenge and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect," he added.

Charlie continued, "Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we've also got a few new elements, including some I've previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is."

Adding, "The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before." 

