 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK

King Charles says for BLACKPINK: “I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK
King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK

Britain’s King Charles has applauded South Korean girl group BLACKPINK for their efforts to bring environmental sustainability to a global audience.

The group members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé of the superstar K-POP band were among guests, who attended the glitzy State Banquet, hosted by the King to honour South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol on his three days visit to Britain.

Also Read: Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history

The musicians received a shoutout from the King during his speech.

King Charles says, “It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Read More: King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?

“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

The King further said, “Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!.”

King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal
Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?
Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history
Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart finally on ‘good terms’ years after messy breakup
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart finally on ‘good terms’ years after messy breakup
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse feel ‘beyond blessed’ amid pregnancy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse feel ‘beyond blessed’ amid pregnancy
Taylor Swift finds solace in Travis Kelce romance after fan’s 'devastating' death video
Taylor Swift finds solace in Travis Kelce romance after fan’s 'devastating' death
Princess Eugenie speaks up about 'rebellious' trip to New York City
Princess Eugenie speaks up about 'rebellious' trip to New York City
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?
Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family
Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family
Adele yells 'Yes' wen asked if she is married? Concert-goes spills
Adele yells 'Yes' wen asked if she is married? Concert-goes spills