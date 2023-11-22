King Charles says for BLACKPINK: “I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK

Britain’s King Charles has applauded South Korean girl group BLACKPINK for their efforts to bring environmental sustainability to a global audience.



The group members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé of the superstar K-POP band were among guests, who attended the glitzy State Banquet, hosted by the King to honour South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol on his three days visit to Britain.

Also Read: Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history

The musicians received a shoutout from the King during his speech.

King Charles says, “It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

Read More: King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?

“I can only admire how they can prioritise these vital issues, as well as being global superstars.”

The King further said, “Sadly, when I was in Seoul all those years ago, I am not sure I developed much of what might be called the Gangnam Style!.”