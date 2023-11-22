 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended State Banquet, hosted by King Charles to honour South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history
Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly revived 100 years old history by sporting stunning tiara of the Queen Mother.

The Princess of Wales turned heads as she arrived with Prince William for a glitzy State Banquet, set to honour South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol on his three days trip to the UK.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?

According to royal expert Rebecca English, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales debuted two spectacular - and rarely seen - tiaras for the first time at tonight’s state banquet.

She turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted, “Camilla unearthed Queen Elizabeth’s ruby and diamond Burmese tiara, while Catherine sported the late Queen Mother’s Strathmore Rose tiara.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Her Strathmore Rose tiara is an interesting choice.

Also Read: Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family

“It was bought by the Queen Mother’s family as a gift when she married the Duke of York, later King George VI. It was made in the 19th Century and bought from a dealer in London and has rarely been seen in public.”

Meanwhile, the GB News, citing the Court Jeweller Dr Lauren Kiehna as saying one of the last times the tiara was seen in public was when the then Duke and Duchess of York sat for a series of formal portraits following their wedding in 1923.

King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry video
King Charles ‘deeply upset’ about rift with Prince Harry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'strategic move' behind Charles' birthday call laid bare
Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal
Princess Eugenie reveals key reason for living in Portugal
King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK
King Charles applauds South Korean girl group BLACKPINK
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?
King Charles has trust concerns after inviting Harry and Meghan for Christmas?
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart finally on ‘good terms’ years after messy breakup
Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart finally on ‘good terms’ years after messy breakup
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse feel ‘beyond blessed’ amid pregnancy
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse feel ‘beyond blessed’ amid pregnancy
Taylor Swift finds solace in Travis Kelce romance after fan’s 'devastating' death video
Taylor Swift finds solace in Travis Kelce romance after fan’s 'devastating' death
Princess Eugenie speaks up about 'rebellious' trip to New York City
Princess Eugenie speaks up about 'rebellious' trip to New York City
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to accept King Charles Christmas invite for kids?
Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family
Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family
Adele yells 'Yes' wen asked if she is married? Concert-goes spills
Adele yells 'Yes' wen asked if she is married? Concert-goes spills