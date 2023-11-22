Kate Middleton and Prince William attended State Banquet, hosted by King Charles to honour South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol

Kate Middleton revives 100 years old history

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has seemingly revived 100 years old history by sporting stunning tiara of the Queen Mother.



The Princess of Wales turned heads as she arrived with Prince William for a glitzy State Banquet, set to honour South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol on his three days trip to the UK.

According to royal expert Rebecca English, Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales debuted two spectacular - and rarely seen - tiaras for the first time at tonight’s state banquet.

She turned to X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted, “Camilla unearthed Queen Elizabeth’s ruby and diamond Burmese tiara, while Catherine sported the late Queen Mother’s Strathmore Rose tiara.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Her Strathmore Rose tiara is an interesting choice.

“It was bought by the Queen Mother’s family as a gift when she married the Duke of York, later King George VI. It was made in the 19th Century and bought from a dealer in London and has rarely been seen in public.”

Meanwhile, the GB News, citing the Court Jeweller Dr Lauren Kiehna as saying one of the last times the tiara was seen in public was when the then Duke and Duchess of York sat for a series of formal portraits following their wedding in 1923.

