Wednesday, November 22, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William to use his ‘future King’ card to not let Harry attend Royal Christmas bash

Prince William likely to stand in way of estranged brother Prince Harry’s Christmas plans, claims expert

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

File Footage 

Prince William will never let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Christmas at Sandringham unless they apologise for their brutal attacks.

According to GB News, William, the Prince of Wales, is considering using his “future King” influence to persuade King Charles to retract the invitations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in case they have already been sent.

In a candid discussion, Mail On Sunday Editor At Large Charlotte Griffiths and commentator Patrick Christys talked about Prince William’s reaction on Royal invite for Harry and Meghan.

Christys asked Griffiths if she believes William would be “likely to stand in the way” of Harry’s plans to attend the royal Christmas celebrations.

ALSO READ: Royal family fears Harry, Meghan might turn up ‘wearing a wire’ at Christmas bash

“I think it would be William. Absolutely,” Griffiths replied. “And I think if Charles did want to see Harry, he may well offer some sort of olive branch on that front, he won't be doing it on Christmas Day, at least not unless it's Carol Middleton's turn to host and William's not going to be there.”

“I honestly don't think I can see William and Harry in the same room,” she added. “I think William will put his foot down and say, ‘you can see Harry on Boxing Day, but you're not seeing him on Christmas Day, not if you want me there as well.’”

“And he is the future king. And this is the whole problem. He will get the first invite over Harry,” she concluded.

