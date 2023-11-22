In the winter cover of The Face magazine, Olivia Rodrigo opened up about her sneaky social media presence

Olivia Rodrigo breaks cover on being an 'online stalker'

Olivia Rodrigo recently disclosed that she stalks people on social media with a fake account.



Gracing the winter edition covers of The Face magazine, the Gen Z popstar confessed to having a secret Instagram account, known as a finsta, admitting, "I just use it to stalk my crushes."

Olivia further added: "I'm so good at finding stuff out about people on social media; it's one of my favorite pastimes."

The confession comes after she traveled to the United Kingdom in early November, to allegedly meet Lous Partridge.

A source privy to UK Sun revealed: “Olivia flew to London with her best pal, singer Conan Gray, but it was Louis Partridge who she came to see.”

They further claimed that the pair met through mutual friends earlier this year and have been texting each other quite a bit.

Showcasing three limited edition looks for the publication, the Vampire hitmaker also talked about how discussing work experiences in therapy helps her, "I take it all with a grain of salt, but I really love going to psychics.”