Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub exposed

The reaction Prince William has had to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub has just been exposed by experts.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Jennie Bond.

She broke all of her findings down in an interview with The Sun.

While starting off that converastion she was quoted saying, “Harry’s absence from the celebrations at Sandringham will be painfully obvious.”

“Little Archie and Lilibet should be running around with their many cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents and understanding their place in the family, connecting with their relatives even though their lives are thousands of miles away.”

“But that’s not going to happen,” and “I don’t think William will be shedding a tear over this.”

While Prince William is certain, “Deep down, I’m sure he still loves Harry, but I don’t think he can see a way out of the rift that has opened between them.”

“William is thriving on his own,” in the UK and “he is fiercely facing forward with his life, he’s forging ahead with his causes and preaching hope and optimism about projects to save the planet.”

“He is shining on the world stage and, in truth, he’s probably quite happy not to share it with Harry,” Ms Bond claimed before signing off from the converastion.