Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio’s ‘Karate Kid’ snubs key character, fans revolt

‘Karate Kid 6' starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio has semingly left out a key character, and fans are not happy

With the Karate Kid franchise going strong over 40 years after the original 1984 film, Sony Pictures is working on Karate Kid 6, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, to continue the legacy on the big screen.



Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are set to reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han respectively. The film is planned for a 2024 release date.

However, fans have voiced concerns online about one notable absentee from the upcoming installment - Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka.

Lawrence was Daniel's rival in the first three films and his character has become integral to the success of the TV series Cobra Kai, developed as a sequel taking place 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid III.

Without any details released about the plot or connections to previous entries, excluding Johnny Lawrence would be a mistake according to many supporters of the franchise. His character's redemptive arc on Cobra Kai has resonated strongly with audiences.

It remains to be seen whether producers will listen to fan feedback and find a way to incorporate Zabka's beloved take on Johnny into the new movie. But for now, excitement is tempered by his reported absence.