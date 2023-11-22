 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio’s ‘Karate Kid’ snubs key character, fans revolt

‘Karate Kid 6' starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio has semingly left out a key character, and fans are not happy

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

file footage

With the Karate Kid franchise going strong over 40 years after the original 1984 film, Sony Pictures is working on Karate Kid 6, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan, to continue the legacy on the big screen.

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are set to reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han respectively. The film is planned for a 2024 release date.

However, fans have voiced concerns online about one notable absentee from the upcoming installment - Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka.

Lawrence was Daniel's rival in the first three films and his character has become integral to the success of the TV series Cobra Kai, developed as a sequel taking place 30 years after the events of The Karate Kid III.

Without any details released about the plot or connections to previous entries, excluding Johnny Lawrence would be a mistake according to many supporters of the franchise. His character's redemptive arc on Cobra Kai has resonated strongly with audiences.

It remains to be seen whether producers will listen to fan feedback and find a way to incorporate Zabka's beloved take on Johnny into the new movie. But for now, excitement is tempered by his reported absence. 

Meghan Markle makes young girls feel 'heard' after talking about 'personal struggles'
Meghan Markle makes young girls feel 'heard' after talking about 'personal struggles'
Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?
Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?
Victoria Beckham gives a new name to Nicola Peltz amid rift rumors
Victoria Beckham gives a new name to Nicola Peltz amid rift rumors
Cardi B claps back at online haters on weight loss surgeries
Cardi B claps back at online haters on weight loss surgeries
How Travis Kelce relates to Taylor Swift fan's death?
How Travis Kelce relates to Taylor Swift fan's death?
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind retirement talk
Travis Kelce reveals reason behind retirement talk
Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke
Matt Rife reacts to backlash over Netflix special joke
Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving sans Taylor Swift video
Travis Kelce will spend Thanksgiving sans Taylor Swift
'Squid Game:The Challenge' players break silence on 'inhumane' filming set
'Squid Game:The Challenge' players break silence on 'inhumane' filming set
Tom Cruise debuts new hairdo before ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ filming
Tom Cruise debuts new hairdo before ‘Mission: Impossible 8’ filming
Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Zahara Jolie counts on dad Brad Pitt’s fame for college?
Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?
Why Taylor Swift didn't attend ‘DWTS’ Eras-themed night?