 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega, who played the iconic role of Wednesday, has taken on production duties for the Netflix show

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 gets bold changes by Jenna Ortega

Despite Wednesday season 2 being far from its premiere date, the hit Netflix show will be witnessing significant alterations in its storyline.

Starring Jenna Ortega as the iconic Wednesday, the show will depict a more gloomy version of the Addams Family as their goth daughter will be getting a new murder mystery amid the dilemma of her teenage years.

The finale of season 1 ended with Wednesday receiving a text on her phone, gifted by Xavier (Percy Hynes White), which includes pictures of herself taken from afar alongwith a GIF. 

Foreshadowing the introduction of a new stalker, Screen Rant reports that it already set the stage for a sophomore semester that maintains the spirit of Tim Burton’s production.

Jenna, who plays Wednesday, will also be taking on producing duties for the second installation to provide more creative input. In an interview with Variety, the 20-year-old actress revealed that the coming-of-age tale will delve deeper into horror elements without losing its sense of humor.

Moreover, she expressed relief over the idea of Wednesday ditching romantic love interests to avoid the cliche storyline of a love triangle. The new season will also be navigating the plot of Addams Family’s iconic mansion.

'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose bombarded with sexual assault allegations
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
'BTS' Jungkook pens ARMYs note amid military enlistment
King Charles likely to promote THESE 3 royals to senior ranks
King Charles likely to promote THESE 3 royals to senior ranks
Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub exposed
Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry’s Christmas snub exposed
‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken
‘Barbie’ almost casted THIS actor as Ken
BTS heads for extended hiatus
BTS heads for extended hiatus
Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ moment
Jamie Lynn reveals Britney Spears’ ‘embarrassing’ moment
Prince Harry, King Charles want 'love to conquer' in 'reconciliation' efforts
Prince Harry, King Charles want 'love to conquer' in 'reconciliation' efforts
Did Harry Styles’ shave his head for acting role? Deets here
Did Harry Styles’ shave his head for acting role? Deets here
Ben Affleck is battling hidden stress?
Ben Affleck is battling hidden stress?
'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'
'Snappy' Meghan Markle 'begs' Prince Harry to mend rift with royals for 'Hollywood'