'The View' women sounds alarm for Taylor Swift about Travis Kelce

'The View' hosts sound off on Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after they spotted red flags in the latest interview

One thing is certain: The View hosts are ambivalent when it comes to Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce.



Explaining the NFL's tight end's apparent red flags after his latest interview with Wall Street Journal, the host Sunny Hostin said, "Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me."

"He said, 'The biggest thing to me: Make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away.' What is he hiding?"

She continued, "He's sending in his representative so he doesn't offend her in any way — that's not real life. People offend you sometimes."

On the other hand, Alyssa Farah Griffin shared, "My red flag is this," who feared the 34-year-old might be the "palate cleanser" of the Grammy winner after her long relationship with Joe Alyewn.

"My only concern is she got out of a seven-year relationship and really jumped into this. You tend to want to give some time to get over the previous relationship."

The host noted, "I root for them, I want to see her happy, I think she's one of the most talented musicians of my lifetime by far, but it seems like a little bit of a rush."

Meanwhile, Sara Haines went a step further, alleging that Travis may be preparing the ground for a post-NFL career with Taylor romance.

"He is huge in the football world, and then you go to Taylor Swift Land, and I think that if you were thinking about next chapters, this would be lovely," she continued. "I think he's looking for his second act."