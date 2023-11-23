 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Mason Hughes

Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup

Lana Del Rey says, 'I’m definitely not in love right now. No, absolutely not in love'

Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Lana Del Rey has candidly revealed the reason for her recent breakup. The singer-songwriter expressed, "I’m definitely not in love right now. No, absolutely not in love."

The songstress appeared in an interview with Harper's Bazar and revealed the reason for her breakup with her former unnamed boyfriend.

Lana reveals the reason behind her latest breakup

It appears the Say Yes To Heaven hitmaker's simplicity wasn't digestible to her boyfriend as she stated, "He didn't like my house, and we had several fights over it."

Lana opened up about how even after creating a welcoming, mellow environment, her latest love interest couldn't hang in there with her.

The songstress talked about her house, saying, "I feel like even the most chill guy doesn't really want to chill here."

Lana heartbroken over her recent breakup

She expressed her heartbreak over her breakup with her latest beau, as she said, "It was quite a tough nut to swallow."

Lana detailed that her boyfriend liked the idea of her but didn't really love, what the Cinnamon Girl singer actually was. She said, "Something was going on with him, like a little bubble ego. See, I don’t get to have one anymore."

