Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children

Cooper has recently revealed his plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday

Bradley Cooper, the Hollywood actor whose appearance in his role in the upcoming Maestro movie generated a lot of buzz on the internet, has recently revealed his plans for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday (November 23, 2023).

Bradley reveals plans for the Thanksgiving holiday

Cooper announced that he will be celebrating Thanksgiving with Leonard Bernstein's adult children, including Nina, Alexander, and Jamie, at the family's Connecticut estate.

The 48-year-old actor stated, "We are going to go to [New] Jersey, and then we're going to go to Fairfield, CT to spend it with the children of Bernstein," adding that they shot Maestro in the same house.

The actor's exceptional performance as the composer in his fully-authorized biopic captivated the family of the legendary composer.

Bradley's exceptional performance in Maestro

In an interview with Variety, Bernstein's daughter, Jamie said, "The nine-time Oscar nominee's performance took our breath away," adding that the actor included all three daughters of the star composer in every step of his amazing journey.

Reacting to Bradley using an artificial nose to portray the character of their father, Leonard's daughters said, "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well."

