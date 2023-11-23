 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?

Kanye West's former trainer, Harley Pasternak, calls security on him after he tried to hug him

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?
Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?

Kanye West and his ex-trainer Harley Pasternak have a troubling relationship to get the idea; when Ye recently tried to hug the latter, he called security on him in a hotel in Dubai.

It comes on the heels of the reports that claimed the Chicago rapstar believed the fitness trainer was following him. He has previously threatened to institutionalize the controversial rapper.

Reversely, however, it was the 49-year-old who was threatened by the run-in at Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort on Monday, according to TMZ.

The on-ground spy told the outlet that the Power hitmaker attempted to hug him when he was busy making a reservation for dinner at the concierge desk.

However, the 46-year-old apparent sweet gesture was reportedly rebuffed by Harley as he called for security.

Per the report, the Grammy winner left the site before the authorities' arrival.

Notably, it was not the first time Harley called security on Kanye. 

In 2016, the fitness coach dialed the cops during the workout session when the Jesus Walks rapper allegedly started acting erratically.

Later, he was shifted to the hospital for temporary psychosis.

Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from 'DWTS'?
Does Swifties behind Harry Jowsey elimination from 'DWTS'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause whiplash by changing their minds
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cause whiplash by changing their minds
Britney Spears worried as sister Jamie Lynn spills family secrets video
Britney Spears worried as sister Jamie Lynn spills family secrets
Prince Harry’s laying down lines like a small boy with a very large stick
Prince Harry’s laying down lines like a small boy with a very large stick
Govt adopts Kill-Switch for Coldplay concert in Malaysia
Govt adopts Kill-Switch for Coldplay concert in Malaysia
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Bradley Cooper plans to celebrate Thanksgiving with Bernstein's children
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
Prince Harry wants Christmas with King Charles ‘this year’
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
'Scream 7' gets another blow after Melissa Barrera exit
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Lana Del Rey candidly reveals reason for her recent breakup
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Christina Hendricks announces major step in life amid engagement
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Christopher Nolan shoots down ‘James Bond’ movie speculations
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son
Blake Shelton makes shock admission about Gwen Stefani's son