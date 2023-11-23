Kanye West's former trainer, Harley Pasternak, calls security on him after he tried to hug him

Kanye West gets in trouble for attempted hug?

Kanye West and his ex-trainer Harley Pasternak have a troubling relationship to get the idea; when Ye recently tried to hug the latter, he called security on him in a hotel in Dubai.



It comes on the heels of the reports that claimed the Chicago rapstar believed the fitness trainer was following him. He has previously threatened to institutionalize the controversial rapper.

Reversely, however, it was the 49-year-old who was threatened by the run-in at Atlantis The Royal Dubai resort on Monday, according to TMZ.

The on-ground spy told the outlet that the Power hitmaker attempted to hug him when he was busy making a reservation for dinner at the concierge desk.

However, the 46-year-old apparent sweet gesture was reportedly rebuffed by Harley as he called for security.

Per the report, the Grammy winner left the site before the authorities' arrival.

Notably, it was not the first time Harley called security on Kanye.

In 2016, the fitness coach dialed the cops during the workout session when the Jesus Walks rapper allegedly started acting erratically.

Later, he was shifted to the hospital for temporary psychosis.