Prince William, Kate Middleton keeping Christmas traditions alive despite feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Archie and Lilibet

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not let their feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ruin their relationship with the couple’s kids, Archie and Lilibet.



According to a report, the Prince and Princess of Wales are keeping a sweet Christmas tradition alive by sending gifts to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Likewise, Harry and Meghan also make sure to send gifts to Waleses kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to mark the festive season.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, royal editor Roya Nikkhah said last year, "Believe it or not, the Waleses and the Sussexes are exchanging Christmas gifts this year.”

“In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive Archie and Lilibet of a present under the tree,” she added.

Nikkhah continued, “And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis.”

However, the expert clarified that both the couple do not exchange gifts with each other, saying, “There will be no presents exchanged between the adults."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the Royal Christmas bash with the rest of the family members.