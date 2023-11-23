 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Shakira planning to expose Gerard Pique with new project?

Shakira is reportedly filming a documentary on her life after splitting from ex Gerard Pique last year

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Shakira is reportedly planning to make an expository documentary about her life after splitting from Gerard Pique.

The 46-year-old pop star, who called it quits with the soccer player in May 2022, sparked speculations after she was accompanied by a cameraman in court at her tax fraud trial.

Moreover, the DOP was also seen filming her chat with lawyer Pau Molins before going inside the courtroom.

Read More: Will Shakira cut deal similarly for another tax fraud case?

The Hips Don't Lie crooner was also reportedly followed by two cameramen who wore film crew vests when she flew to Miami from Barcelona's El Prat.

A Spanish journalist named Laura Fa claimed: "'I think it will be about the drama she's gone through and it will be called: 'The cheating and me.' It will be the diss song in documentary form.'

Read More: Sergio Ramos a 'better' partner for Shakira than ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique?

The comment comes after she threw shade at Gerard in her song BZRP Music Session #53 where she took a dig at him for ‘trading a Rolex for a Casio,’ following his love affair with a 24-year-old woman named Clara Chia Marti.

Moreover, another journalist named Lorena Vasquez added: "It's clear Shakira is recording graphic material for an audiovisual project, a documentary or a documentary-style reality. "

