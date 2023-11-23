Prince Harry’s reception in Buckingham Palace will be frostier than the Antarctic

Prince Harry is allegedly gearing up to face a reception that is even frostier than life in the Antarctic

Prince Harry has just been issued a grave warning regarding the future of his relationship with Buckingham Palace because it might be frostier than the Antarctic.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during a candid piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “Buckingham Palace’s response to Spare was frostier than an outdoor loo in the Antarctic with them refusing to publicly comment.”

“That said, certain morsels about Windsor hurt oh-so-curiously ended up in the press,” she also added.

The expert also went as far as to say, “All that talk of Harry’s about ‘accountability’ and an apology got him precisely nowhere.”

“Which brings us to today, with the duke and duchess now reportedly hankering for a traditional Chrissie gathered around a locally-sourced spruce and a locally-sauced Queen Camilla,” she also added before signing off.

For those unversed, it has been reported that King Chares will not be sending a Christmas invite to Prince Harry and his family, after the possibility shook fans and netizens alike.