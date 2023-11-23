‘Helpless’ King Charles unable to bring Prince Harry back into Royal family fold

King Charles wants his estranged son Prince Harry to spend Christmas with Royal family, claims insider

King Charles finds himself "helpless" as he is eager to mend bond with Prince Harry but his wife, Queen Camilla, and son, Prince William, are refusing to budge.



According to OK! Magazine, the monarch is "stuck in the middle" between his son and his wife, who has not forgiven Harry over his humiliating comments about her in Spare.

Meanwhile, he is also finding it hard to convince William, the Prince of Wales, to forgive his younger brother and welcome him back in the Royal family fold.

Speaking with the publication, the tipster said of Charles, "There is virtually no chance of mending the damage between his two sons."

"The Queen is also still very deeply hurt by the comments made about her and that’s another obstacle for Charles to overcome," they added.

Confirming the reports, Royal author and expert, Tom Bower also said that its "painful and traumatic" for King Charles to convince William and Camilla to let go of the past.

"The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage, it’s hard to imagine how to repair it. But I’m sure that the King would like a solution," Bower said.

"Charles has not only got William and Kate [to think of], but he’s also got Camilla, who was very insulted by Harry and Meghan too, so that makes it a great problem for him," he added.