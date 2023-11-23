Justin Bieber pens sweet birthday tribute to Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber shares a heartfelt birthday wish to his wife, Hailey Bieber, on her 27th birthday

Hailey Bieber's birthday is here, and hubby Justin Bieber has shared a warm, heartfelt post on her 27th birthday.



On Instagram, the Baby singer expressed his deep love for his wife in the post.

"Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful. And I'm the lucky one that gets all of you ????," along with a photo of the pair.

Meanwhile, other celebrities also joined the Hailey's birthday chorus.



Kim Kardashian posted a photo of the birthday girl along with sister, Kendall Jenner, on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to the cutest, sweetest, sexiest girl I know @haileybieber. I love you," she captioned.

Lori Harvey also shared the wine-drinking picture of the duo, "Happyyy Birthdayyyy my little glazed donut princess!!! Love you so much! Hope you have the best day babe ????@haileybieber."

Apart from that, Hailey's company, Rhode Skin, also set up a birthday surprise, "Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cozy ????????Love ????," she thanked them.



