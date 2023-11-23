Kris Jenner makes shock admission at Robert Kardashian’s deathbed

Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner married Kim's father Robert Kardashian in 1978

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian talked to Cici Bussey, who was Robert’s first cousin.

During the confessional, Kourtney asked Cici how did she find Robert and Kris Jenner together. In response to this, the Kardashians’ cousin regarded their relationship as “magical.”

She told Kourtney, "It just, it was fabulous and amazing until it wasn't and that's the truth. It was magical until it wasn't. And that one day, it ended."

Then, the 44-year-old social media personality was told about her parents’ split, which happened in 1991.

Cici sadly explained, "When your mom and dad were getting a divorce, the phone would ring, Helen calling me, 'What's she doing? You've gotta fix it'. She thought I could fix it.”

She went on to add that because of her connection with Kris, the Kardashian family abandoned her at that time.

"Nobody talked to me and your dad didn't talk to me and he was furious at me till he died and that's my biggest regret."

Kourtney, further, inquired Cici about the last moments of her father and a hidden truth about Robert Kardashian's death came to light.

It was disclosed by Cici that the momager Kris Jenner confessed her love for her ex-husband Robert, who died only two months after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

"Well, they said their goodbyes. I think they professed their love and she said, 'You're the love of my life' and he said the same thing and he died," Cici explained before signing off.