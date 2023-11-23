 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kris Jenner makes shock admission at Robert Kardashian’s deathbed

Kim Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner married Kim's father Robert Kardashian in 1978

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Photo Kris Jenner makes shock admission at Robert Kardashian’s deathbed
Photo Kris Jenner makes shock admission at Robert Kardashian’s deathbed

Kris Jenner exposed her hidden feelings right before Robert Kardashian's death. 

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian talked to Cici Bussey, who was Robert’s first cousin.

During the confessional, Kourtney asked Cici how did she find Robert and Kris Jenner together. In response to this, the Kardashians’ cousin regarded their relationship as “magical.”

She told Kourtney, "It just, it was fabulous and amazing until it wasn't and that's the truth. It was magical until it wasn't. And that one day, it ended."

Then, the 44-year-old social media personality was told about her parents’ split, which happened in 1991.

Cici sadly explained, "When your mom and dad were getting a divorce, the phone would ring, Helen calling me, 'What's she doing? You've gotta fix it'. She thought I could fix it.”

She went on to add that because of her connection with Kris, the Kardashian family abandoned her at that time.

"Nobody talked to me and your dad didn't talk to me and he was furious at me till he died and that's my biggest regret."

Kourtney, further, inquired Cici about the last moments of her father and a hidden truth about Robert Kardashian's death came to light.

It was disclosed by Cici that the momager Kris Jenner confessed her love for her ex-husband Robert, who died only two months after he was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

"Well, they said their goodbyes. I think they professed their love and she said, 'You're the love of my life' and he said the same thing and he died," Cici explained before signing off. 

Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed video
Prince Harry’s reasons behind ‘licking’ his wounds exposed
Netflix 'The Crown' unveils Queen's response to Diana's death
Netflix 'The Crown' unveils Queen's response to Diana's death
Prince William feels Prince Harry’s betrayal is too wounding to handle
Prince William feels Prince Harry’s betrayal is too wounding to handle
Kim Kardashian finally tells off her 'worst critic'
Kim Kardashian finally tells off her 'worst critic'
Travis Kelce on Twitter: 'I don't tweet anymore'
Travis Kelce on Twitter: 'I don't tweet anymore'
Tim Burton shoots down one mega-hit film revival hopes
Tim Burton shoots down one mega-hit film revival hopes
David Beckham all hearts for daughter Harper amid Victoria's praise video
David Beckham all hearts for daughter Harper amid Victoria's praise
Tristan Thompson makes huge confession about Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson makes huge confession about Khloe Kardashian
'Squid Game' Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Episodes and Trailer
'Squid Game' Season 2: Plot, Release Date, Episodes and Trailer
Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ live for the first time: Watch video
Miley Cyrus performs ‘Flowers’ live for the first time: Watch
Kim Kardashian reflects on bad memories from 2013 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian reflects on bad memories from 2013 Met Gala
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations