Thursday, November 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt breaks cover after son Pax Jolie's vilifying note

Brad Pitt appeared in public after son Pax Jolie slammed him in a now-deleted Father’s Day post

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Brad Pitt breaks cover after son Pax Jolie's vilifying note

Brad Pitt made his first public appearance after son Pax Jolie-Pitt slammed him in a now-deleted Father’s Day post from 2020.

The Fight Club actor was seen in Los Angeles, California wearing a beige shirt and coordinated trousers as he appeared “upbeat,” according to eyewitnesses. Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror that Brad looked "playfully childish" in the recent photos.

"His non-verbal response to his son's comments look almost counter-intuitive here. His asymmetric smile with a part-opened mouth that is hiked up and curled at one corner makes dimples on his cheeks look boyish,” she claimed.

Brad's appearance come after his 19-year-old son, adopted with Angelina Jolie, accused him of making their lives a "constant hell."

Moreover, Pax ended the scathing note by saying: " Happy Father's Day, you f*****g awful human being."

Previously, sources revealed to The Sun that the 59-year-old actor found the online post "depressing" as it reminded him of the past, "It's frustrating to see him being painted as some kind of ‘bad person’ when it's far from the truth."

Despite the differences, insider further claimed that Brad opted "dignified silence" because he still maintains "great respect" for his children.

