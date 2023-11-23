 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt plans to remain silent as Angelina Jolie uses their kids to break him

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's adopted son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt humiliates father in social media post

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 23, 2023

Brad Pitt has no intention to react to his son adopted son, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt’s post in which he called him a “f*****g awful human being.”

According to a recent report, the Fight Club alum has planned to “remain silent” over the issue as he does not want to drag his kids into his fight with their mother, Angelina Jolie.

In his bombshell post on his private account, Pax penned a note for Pitt on Father’s Day in 2020, writing, “You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell.”

“You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,” he added, “but the truth will come to light someday. So Happy Father's Day, you f*****g awful human being.”

He also called Pitt “a world class a**hole” and added, “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

Speaking on the matter, a tipster told Page Six, "This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things.”

“It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family,” the insider added.

The source went on to note that Pitt has not spoken about his kids in the media amid his ongoing divorce and winery case against Jolie and he has no plans to ever break his silence.

