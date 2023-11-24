Jamie Foxx vows action against woman accusing him of sexual assault

Jamie Foxx has denied all the accusations levelled against him in a sexual assault lawsuit

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx has denied all the accusations levelled against him in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a woman over an alleged 2015 incident.



Jamie Foxx denies sexual assault allegations

Foxx denied the allegations via his spokesperson, who stated, "The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed an identical lawsuit in Brooklyn which was thrashed by the court shortly thereafter."

Foxx vows action against plaintiff

Foxx rep said they were hopeful that the court will dismiss the frivolous case again, adding that the star actor intends to take action against this person and her attorneys by pursuing a claim for malicious prosecution.

Sexual assault lawsuit against the actor

Earlier, it was reported that a woman named Jane Doe has filed a lawsuit against the actor accusing him of sexual assault over an alleged incident happened in 2015.

According to the Daily Mail, the legal docs obtained by the publication details the alleged incident, accusing the actor of performing indecent activities with the plaintiff without her consent.

She also claimed that the 55-year-old Project Power star told the her that she looked like Gabrielle Union, having a super model body and that she smelled really good.

Jane Doe accused Jamie of sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.