Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will betray, Royals have 'very bad feeling'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are bound to betray, the Royal Family feels.

Former royal butler, Paul Burrell believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will violate the opportunity if King Charles lets them back into the close circles.

He speaks on behalf of Slingo: "I think there is a very bad feeling in the Royal Family about Harry and Meghan that if they let them back into the royal fold they will be betrayed again.

"They see it as airing dirty laundry in public and telling tales in public when they know all too well that they shouldn’t do that."

He added: "They see it as Harry now making money off the back of being royal which is wrong in their books.

Mr Burrell continued: "They have thrown other members of the family under the bus which is well documented now and you can’t go back: once you have done it you’re out and I think Harry has to understand that.

"It’s a cruel world but they have to be like that to survive and to not let one of their own prejudice the privileged world they live in,” he concluded.