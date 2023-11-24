Kourtney welcomed her first child, Rocky Thirteen Barker, with her husband Travis Barker on November 1, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who recently welcomed her child (first with husband Travis Barker), reportedly kept her pregnancy a secret even from her mother Kris Jenner.

Kris Jenner finds about Kourtney's pregnancy on TV

The momager recently revealed that she found out about her daughter’s pregnancy with the rest of the world from TV.

According to People Magazine, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, producer asked Khloe and Kris’s thoughts on Kourtney’s pregnancy. Khloe replied, “My mom found it out on the news. She wasn’t very happy.”

The 68-year-old momager stated, “Kourtney forgot that she had a family.”

Kourtney welcomes first child with Travis Barker

Kourtney's kids from previous relationship

The couple already have kids from their previous relationships. The eldest Kardashian daughter shares a daughter, Penelope, and two sons, Reign Aston & Mason Dash with her ex Scott Disick.

Travis's kids from previous relationship

The Blink 182 drummer shares a daughter Alabama Luella, son, Landon and a stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.