Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla recently made a joint appearance at remembrance ceremony, where King Charles and Prince William were also in attendance

Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are apparently getting ‘incredibly close’ to each other and a royal expert has claimed that they are “united by a common enemy.”



Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has claimed that there was a real warmth between Kate and Camilla, saying, “I didn’t actually notice it was missing until I now am seeing it more and more as the weeks go by.”

“They’re both going to be Queen one day, because Camilla will be dowager queen and Kate will be Queen consort, so they’ll be united by that.”

The royal expert’s remarks came days after they made a joint appearance at remembrance ceremony.

Kate and Queen Camilla are in a 'business relationship' and they are going to have more and more balcony appearances like that, so they may as well get on and become close, Charlotte said.

The Princess of Wales has a lot of respect for Camilla, the royal commentator said and added she is really close with her own mother.

Kate Middleton has probably never been incredibly close with Camilla but maybe as the years go by, the Princess of Wales can be a sort of support for her as she gets older, and works really hard.