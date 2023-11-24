 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla recently made a joint appearance at remembrance ceremony, where King Charles and Prince William were also in attendance

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, November 24, 2023

Kate Middleton, Camilla getting ‘incredibly close’: ‘United by a common enemy’

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are apparently getting ‘incredibly close’ to each other and a royal expert has claimed that they are “united by a common enemy.”

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths has claimed that there was a real warmth between Kate and Camilla, saying, “I didn’t actually notice it was missing until I now am seeing it more and more as the weeks go by.”

“They’re both going to be Queen one day, because Camilla will be dowager queen and Kate will be Queen consort, so they’ll be united by that.”

The royal expert’s remarks came days after they made a joint appearance at remembrance ceremony.

Kate and Queen Camilla are in a 'business relationship' and they are going to have more and more balcony appearances like that, so they may as well get on and become close, Charlotte said.

The Princess of Wales has a lot of respect for Camilla, the royal commentator said and added she is really close with her own mother.

Kate Middleton has probably never been incredibly close with Camilla but maybe as the years go by, the Princess of Wales can be a sort of support for her as she gets older, and works really hard.

Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Sarah Ferguson hints at writing something ‘cosy and mysterious’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘endgame’ revealed amid Christmas drama
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry’s adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex’
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s major plan for next week disclosed
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori decide to give their marriage another chance
King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ video
King Charles finally proves Kate Middleton is his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’
Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving
Paris Hilton makes surprising announcement on Thanksgiving
Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks? video
Princess Eugenie confirms her THIS royal status with latest remarks?
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Queen Camilla hosts reception at Clarence House
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success
Britney Spears faces financial challenges despite memoir success