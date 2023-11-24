Kate Middleton secures victory over Prince William regarding key decision about kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte

Kate Middleton has finally managed to get Prince William and King Charles to respect her decision about the future of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to Life & Style, Kate, the Princess of Wales, will send her kids to her alma mater, the coed Marlborough College, defying William, the Prince of Wales.

“After years of discussion and heated debates between William, Kate and King Charles III, the family have made a choice,” the insider revealed.

The source shared how William wanted to send George to one of Britain’s most exclusive and prestigious all-boys educational institutions, Eton College.

However, after a lot of arguments, Kate won the war by convincing him to send their kids to a college together rather than send George away on his own.

“They’ve decided that he and sister Charlotte will attend boarding school together,” the tipster said. “While the royal family expected that George would follow in William’s footsteps, Kate got the final say: They’ll both be students at Marlborough.”

“This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school. Kate has fond memories of her time there and feels it’s a better fit for her children,” they added.