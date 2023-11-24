 
Friday, November 24, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s turning into a wannabe starlet without 24-carat membership

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 24, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for going 24-carat royal to wannabe starlet.

All of this has been issued by royal commentator Richard Eden.

He touched upon all of this during one of his most recent pieces for the Palace Confidential newsletter.

In the piece he started off by comparing the Princess of Wales to the Duchess of Sussex. 

In his eyes, “While the Princess of Wales stole the show in a striking scarlet cape coat as she greeted South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol at the start of his state visit to Britain, Meghan was courting the cameras on a red carpet in Los Angeles.”

And “the contrast was striking" because for those unversed, it is common practice for members of the Royal Family to "walk down a red carpet when the other guests at a film premiere or theatrical first night have already taken their seats.”

Yet, “here was Meghan, who would have joined Catherine at the opulent state banquet at Buckingham Palace, instead of walking down the carpet at the Power Of Women event.”

Compared to Kate Middleton, Mr Eden feels, “she posed for photographers like the wannabe starlet she once was, before being rushed along impatiently by another guest."

Before concluding he also added, “Her interview emphasised that success is no longer in her own hands.”

