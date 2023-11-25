Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for her inability to stop hogging the spotlight

Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for their inability to stop hogging the spotlight.

These claims and sentiments have been issued by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she touched on the Sussexes’ desire to ‘steal’ the Crown and its associated popularity.

Read More: Prince Harrys adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show

The converastion began when Ms Callahan wrote, “The Crown' never stood a chance” because “the Duke and Duchess of Montecito just can't help hogging the spotlight.”

“And this long-anticipated final season, with its surprisingly compassionate depictions of Charles and William, hasn't had a moment to land.”

Read More: Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex



This is because Prince Harry has been able to make the world believe, he is "'Completely by Himself' amid Queen Elizabeth's Death."

So as Ms Callahan warns, prepare to "read the screaming headline in People magazine on the eve of the sixth series.”

Because "what follows is an extract from the upcoming book 'Endgame' by H&M-cheerleader Omid Scobie, with whom Sussex sources have since denied any affiliation."