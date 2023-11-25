 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 25, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for her inability to stop hogging the spotlight

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 25, 2023

Meghan Markle just cant help hogging the spotlight
Meghan Markle just can't help hogging the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for their inability to stop hogging the spotlight.

These claims and sentiments have been issued by royal commentator Maureen Callahan.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she touched on the Sussexes’ desire to ‘steal’ the Crown and its associated popularity.

Read More: Prince Harrys adolescent flare for the theatrical has nothing to show

The converastion began when Ms Callahan wrote, “The Crown' never stood a chance” because “the Duke and Duchess of Montecito just can't help hogging the spotlight.”

“And this long-anticipated final season, with its surprisingly compassionate depictions of Charles and William, hasn't had a moment to land.”

Read More: Prince Harry told his kids will question him about his ‘absurd persecution complex 

This is because Prince Harry has been able to make the world believe, he is "'Completely by Himself' amid Queen Elizabeth's Death."

So as Ms Callahan warns, prepare to "read the screaming headline in People magazine on the eve of the sixth series.”

Because "what follows is an extract from the upcoming book 'Endgame' by H&M-cheerleader Omid Scobie, with whom Sussex sources have since denied any affiliation."

Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Ed Sheeran donates 445 worn clothing items to raise funds for a charity
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Snoop Dogg spotted smoking days after tricking fans
Kate Middleton is preserving herself over Prince Harry video
Kate Middleton is preserving herself over Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s ‘too consumed’ by Meghan Markle to think logically and monarchy’s tired video
Prince Harry’s ‘too consumed’ by Meghan Markle to think logically and monarchy’s tired
Meghan Markle’s turning into a wannabe starlet without 24-carat membership video
Meghan Markle’s turning into a wannabe starlet without 24-carat membership
Enrique Iglesias is leaving music industry because he 'can’t sing' anymore?
Enrique Iglesias is leaving music industry because he 'can’t sing' anymore?
Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker pregnancy an 'accident’
Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker pregnancy an 'accident’
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sued for 'shocking' allegations
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon sued for 'shocking' allegations
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari make major progress in divorce settlement
Sharon Osbourne reveals aftermath of weight loss journey
Sharon Osbourne reveals aftermath of weight loss journey
Matthew Perry fans remember 'Friends' star at 'Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade'
Matthew Perry fans remember 'Friends' star at 'Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces third SA, attempt to murder lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces third SA, attempt to murder lawsuit