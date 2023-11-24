 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces third SA, attempt to murder lawsuit

The follow up allegations come after Sean 'Diddy' Combs settled SA lawsuit with singer Cassie

Sean Diddy Combs faces third SA, attempt to murder lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by a third woman who accuses him of sexual assault and rape, following his lawsuit settlement with Cassie.

According to Rolling Stone, an anonymous woman alleged that the 54-year-old rapper and his songwriter friend Aaron Hall “took turns to rape her” in 1990.

The plaintiff, quoted as Jane Doe, shared that she met Sean and Aaron at an Uptown Records party held at their New York office.

“Combs and Hall were very flirtatious and handsy with Jane Doe and her friend, offering them drinks throughout the night. Later, they invited Jane back to their place and forced themselves on her,” the lawsuit stated.

Read More: Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new SA allegations

She also claimed that the music executive tried to choke her later because he feared that she might tell his then-girlfriend about the alleged assault.

Earlier, on the same day, Sean was sued by a second woman named Joi Dickerson Neal who claimed that Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a college student in the same year.

Read More: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major deal post SA allegations

Just a few days back, he reached a settlement with Cassie just a day after the singer filed a lawsuit against him for rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence.

