Enrique Iglesias, who is a Spanish singer and songwriter, reveals his future plans for the music industry

Photo Enrique Iglesias is leaving music industry because he 'can’t sing' anymore?

Speaking to Today.com, Enrique Iglesias said that he was done and dusted with the music industry.

After ruling over the hearts of millions for decades, Enrique revealed to the outlet, "It’s finished. It’s actually coming out in February. It’s completely finished.”

Furthermore, Enrique shared with the outlet that his new album is coming out next year in the month of February. He also disclosed that this album will be his last contribution to the realm of music.

“What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it,” added the Bailando crooner.

The 47-year-old singer went on to address that he had worked hard on his final album for a few years at this point.

"I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it.”

As per the reports of The Sun, many fans will miss the good looks along with hit songs of the Latin heartthrob. However, some view Enrique’s decision to be a timely one, especially, following his questionable performances on The Trilogy tour.

The seemingly below-par live singing performances of the singer were heavily mocked by fans on the internet.



