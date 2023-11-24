 
Friday, November 24, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian calls Travis Barker pregnancy an 'accident’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcome their baby boy Rocky Barker on November 1

Melanie Walker

Friday, November 24, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian reveals Travis Barker pregnancy was ‘an accident’

Kourtney Kardashian recently revealed that her latest pregnancy with Travis Barker was "unplanned."

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the couple revealed their pregnancy in an old-shot clip. "So much love, so much prayer went into this, and I just couldn't be happier for this blessing," Kris Jenner said in a confessional.

The 44-year-old Poosh founder shared how the pregnancy took her and the Blink 182 drummer by surprise as they had decided to pause their “grueling” IVF cycle.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian keeps pregnancy a secret from her mother Kris Jenner

"It happened on Valentine's Day. I mean, people would always say to us, 'When you stop trying, it's just going to happen,'” said Kourtney.

"We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening. We were accepting of it and then... God's plan," she added, continuing that the good news "felt like a miracle."

Read More: Kourtney criticizes Kardashians’ for welcoming ‘bad’ men

The pair welcomed their baby Rocky "Thirteen" Barker on November 1.

Travis is also father to Landon, Alabama, and step daughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whereas Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, and Mason, and Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

