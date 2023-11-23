 
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kourtney criticizes Kardashians’ for welcoming ‘bad’ men

In the 'Kardashians' episode, Kourtney confronted Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson on his pattern of infidelity

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 23, 2023

File Footage

Kourtney Kardashian admitted Kardashian sisters’ bad taste in men as she sat with Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for a face off.

The recent episode of The Kardashians picked up from last week’s confrontation between the Poosh founder and the NBA star.

As Tristan took accountability for his actions and his pattern of cheating, Kourtney told him how he is "lucky" to still be a part of their family.

"In this family, you guys are so lucky, all the guys, because for whatever reason, it's held a higher priority of, 'Let's keep everyone happy and getting along, and let's make sure Tristan is at Christmas Eve and everyone's there,'” said the 44-year-old socialite.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma

The 32-year-old athlete agreed with her but Kourtney still remained skeptical of his intentions as she accused him of "not matching his words and actions."

“In our family, everyone tends to normalize these behaviors of some of the men in our lives and I don’t want to show my daughter that that’s OK,” said Kourtney, adding that :"forgiveness is a good thing" but her family needs to draw clear boundaries as well.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?

The confrontation comes after Tristan cheated on Khloe multiple times, including once before their daughter True’s birth and another time with Kylie Jenner's ex best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.

