Saturday, November 25, 2023
Kate Middleton breaks silence amid ‘lazy’ remarks by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Kate Middleton says, “Our relationships, experiences and surroundings in our earliest years have an extraordinary impact on the rest of our lives"

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her first statement amid remarks by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie that the future queen is ‘lazy’.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, Kate Middleton shared her stunning photos and a video after she stepped out at baby bank as she supports families in need.

Posting the pictures and video, Kate Middleton says, “Our relationships, experiences and surroundings in our earliest years have an extraordinary impact on the rest of our lives.

“Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families, is essential and can have a life-changing impact.”

Kate Middleton shared the post with caption, “Working with Early Childhood and Baby Banks around the country to support families and young children in the run up to Christmas.”

This is Kate Middleton’s first social media post and statement after Omid Scobie called Prince William "unpredictable" and Kate "lazy" in his new bombshell book, Endgame, which will be released next week.

