Kate Middleton says, “Our relationships, experiences and surroundings in our earliest years have an extraordinary impact on the rest of our lives"

Kate Middleton breaks silence amid ‘lazy’ remarks by Meghan Markle, Harry’s biographer

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has shared her first statement amid remarks by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie that the future queen is ‘lazy’.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, Kate Middleton shared her stunning photos and a video after she stepped out at baby bank as she supports families in need.

Also Read: Earl Charles Spencer secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet?

Posting the pictures and video, Kate Middleton says, “Our relationships, experiences and surroundings in our earliest years have an extraordinary impact on the rest of our lives.

“Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families, is essential and can have a life-changing impact.”

Kate Middleton shared the post with caption, “Working with Early Childhood and Baby Banks around the country to support families and young children in the run up to Christmas.”

Read More: Prince William reacts after giving in to Kate Middleton’s wishes

This is Kate Middleton’s first social media post and statement after Omid Scobie called Prince William "unpredictable" and Kate "lazy" in his new bombshell book, Endgame, which will be released next week.