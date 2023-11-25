Kate Middleton reportedly going against Prince William’s wishes regarding major decision about kids

Prince William reacts after giving in to Kate Middleton’s wishes

Prince William has reportedly given in to Kate Middleton’s wishes by allowing her to select the college for their kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.



According to Life & Style, Kate, the Princess of Wales, will send her kids to her alma mater, the co-ed Marlborough College, defying William, the Prince of Wales.

Revealing William’s reaction on Kate’s decision, an insider revealed that the Prince “is happy for Kate to take the lead because he doesn’t like fighting with his father.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton defies Prince William over key decision about George and Charlotte

The outlet shared that Kate not only had to convince William but also his father, King Charles, for letting her select the school for their kids, especially George.

“Kate’s always wanted them to have more of a normal upbringing than William did,” the insider said, adding that Kate defying William over school saga “is a big step and one that came with many tense conversations.”

The insider went on to add that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has decided to not compromise when it comes to her kids.

“She's aware that in a few years, George's life will change a lot as he takes on more responsibilities as the future king,” the insider shared.

“She believes he shouldn't be separated from his family. Once settled at Marlborough, George will only be about an hour's drive from the Cambridges' home. It's not too far, and Kate can easily visit her kids.”