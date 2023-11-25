Paris Hilton and Carter Reum recently welcomed their baby girl, named London, after first child Phoenix

Photo Paris Hilton reveals who inspired her to ‘become a mother’

On the merry occasion of becoming a mother for a second time, the House of Wax actress Paris Hilton has gotten candid about her role as a mother.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the mother of two disclosed what made her embrace motherhood.

In a recent post, Paris shared the rare pictures of her parents and her childhood with her 25.5 million followers while celebrating her parents' anniversary.

Doing so, she deeply admired the love and respect her parents hold for each other and expressed that she “looks up to them”.



She also touched on her sentiments on becoming a mother of two kids.

The 42-year-old told her fans that it was her mother’s unconditional love for her children that had set an example for Paris.

Paris Hilton captioned the montage: "Happy anniversary to my incredible parents @KathyHilton @RickHilton7!"

"I'm so grateful to have grown up looking up to your beautiful love for one another and the example you set for me becoming a mother. I love you both so much!"

As fans will know, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum announced the birth of their first baby girl, who is named by the new parents as London.

For those ungersed, the celebrity couple got blessed with a girl a year after they welcomed their first child, a son, who they call Phoenix.