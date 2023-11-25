Ben Affleck' resents' to be driver of Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck reportedly tired of playing a chauffeur to Jennifer Lopez

Often, the paparazzi catch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez speeding away in a car from either a gym or a restaurant. However, a report suggests the former is not-very-keen to become his wife's chauffeur.



Spilling the beans to OK! Magazine, a bird chirped, "She hates driving and feels much safer riding shotgun."

The insider continued, "From J.Lo's point of view, it's her man's duty to get her from place to place safely."

Meanwhile, during his reported duty, the Oscar winner often gets into road trouble, particularly at one time slightly bumping a parked car with his Mercedes.

"He's behind the wheel twice as much, it's no wonder he's having fender benders," the tipster tattled.

Thus, the Batman star's patience is apparently running out. "Ben's getting a little tired of being her chauffeur," the insider spilled. "He might hire himself a driver — maybe she'll get the hint!"

On the other hand, earlier reports also suggest the early strong emotions between the pair, who wedded in July 2022, are over.

"The honeymoon phase is over," an anonymous tipped. "Of course, they're still madly in love, but they're under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families."