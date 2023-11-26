Royal Family's real feelings about Black Lives Matter revealed in fresh take

Why Royal Family keeps 'blasé attitude' when it comes to 'race'?

The Royal Family deliberately kept mum about Black Lives Matter, says an expert.

The Palace is accused of showing an out of touch attitude when it comes to race and issues similar to that.

Royal expert and Meghan Markle’s alleged ‘mouthpiece,’ Omid Scobie, in his upcoming book writes about the phenomenon.

He says: “During my years covering the royals I have regularly been surprised by the Palace’s blasé attitude when it comes to anything to do with race, racism, or the issues that impact those from minority backgrounds."

He wrote: “A global civil rights issue was forcing change around the world, but the Royal Family chose to completely ignore it."

He added: “As often as I emailed or phoned the Buckingham Palace communications team (more than weekly during the height of the BLM marches), my requests for on- or off-the-record guidance on whether we may see family members acknowledge this hugely important moment went noticeably unanswered — they responded to other queries I had, just not that one.”

Scobie added: “The Palace famously stays away from anything it considers political, but unlike the political intricacies involved with the movement in the United States, BLM support in Britain simply meant standing up to and against racism.”