The new claims came amid reports King Charles has prepared a plan to abdicate for Prince William

King Charles, Prince William at ‘loggerheads’?

A royal expert has reacted to the claims made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend and royal author Omid Scobie about King Charles and Prince William’s rift.



Omid Scobie’s upcoming book the Endgame portrays William and Charles as being on a collision course.

Reacting to these claims, royal expert Phil Dampier said: “It’s totally rubbish to suggest William and the King would ever be at loggerheads.”

Read More: King Charles 'strong feelings' over Meghan Markle accusations revealed

He further said that King Charles and the Prince of Wales have ‘grown incredibly close’ and there was no way in which William would do anything to undermine his father.

In his book and an interview with London’s The Times, Omid Scobie claims Prince William is in “heir mode,” which furthers the divide between himself and King Charles.

Scobie went on to say the Prince of Wales “knows his father’s reign is only transitional … and is acting accordingly.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle wants TWO members of King Charles’ monarchy ‘checked’

The Us Weekly quoted Scobie as saying that throughout the first year of King Charles reign, the two have grown further apart.