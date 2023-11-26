 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 26, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew, the father of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, has always denied the allegations

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre

Britain’s royal family particularly Prince Andrew has got a shocking news which could rock the Firm in future.

According to claims made by royal expert Omid Scobie, Virginia Giuffre, who sued Prince Andrew in 2021, is in the process of writing a memoir.

Scobie says assault allegations about Prince Andrew might surface soon that could rock the royals.

Royal expert and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend says in his upcoming bombshell book the Endgame: “There is always this lingering threat of more to come out.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has always denied the allegations.

Scobie also claims in the book, which is set to release next week, saying "King Charles was in tears because he was afraid for Andrew's mental health."

"Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder."

"He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way."

Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas
Paris Hilton celebrates baby girl in a unique way amid Christmas
Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets
Prince Harry gets sweet advice over UK return as popularity plummets
Kanye West, Chris Brown slammed for anti-semitic moves in viral video
Kanye West, Chris Brown slammed for anti-semitic moves in viral video
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals what made her and Britney Spears ‘complicated’
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
King Charles sends strong message to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family
King Charles, Prince William at ‘loggerheads’? video
King Charles, Prince William at ‘loggerheads’?
Natalie Portman addresses dangers of being a child star
Natalie Portman addresses dangers of being a child star
Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show
Alec Baldwin planning massive payday via reality TV show
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
‘Boy crazy’ Taylor Swift’s plans for Travis Kelce relationship exposed
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Britney Spears talks ‘catharsis’ after ‘Woman In Me’ memoir
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Diddy's former security head Roger Bond's cryptic response to Cassie's lawsuit confuses fans
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'
Matthew Perry felt guilty over hefty $1 million paycheck weekly from 'Friends'