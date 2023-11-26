Prince Andrew, the father of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, has always denied the allegations

Prince Andrew, royal family receive shocking news related to Virginia Giuffre

Britain’s royal family particularly Prince Andrew has got a shocking news which could rock the Firm in future.



According to claims made by royal expert Omid Scobie, Virginia Giuffre, who sued Prince Andrew in 2021, is in the process of writing a memoir.

Scobie says assault allegations about Prince Andrew might surface soon that could rock the royals.

Royal expert and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s alleged friend says in his upcoming bombshell book the Endgame: “There is always this lingering threat of more to come out.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has always denied the allegations.

Scobie also claims in the book, which is set to release next week, saying "King Charles was in tears because he was afraid for Andrew's mental health."

"Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder."

"He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way."