Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are still close friends despite their divorce. They have two daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice together

Prince Andrew gets sweet advice about Sarah Ferguson amid shocking news from Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew has received a sweet advice about his former wife Sarah Ferguson as the Duke of York is apparently facing the issue over the Royal accommodation and has also received shocking news from Virginia Giuffre.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, while speaking on GB News show, shared his sincere advice when Mark Dolan asked about Andrew’s former wife Sarah.

Dolan asked, “I mean, it was a great love affair, but it just didn't quite workout for the couple. Is there any hope that they could ever reconcile or remarry?”

Schofield said: “Yeah, I would hope so. Would that not be the ultimate dream? I would think that that would be very romantic. That's a lifetime movie that I would watch on repeat Mark.”

She continued about the parents of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, "Are they friends with benefits? This question lives rent free in my head 365 days a year. I'm curious!"

Commenting on the outcome of their reconciliation if they were to remarry, Schofield agreed with Dolan remarks that it might that rehabilitate the image of Prince Andrew.

Schofield said: "I think so. Don't you? Don't you think that would fit this up? You know, I think that we would get all lost in that storyline again.”

The sweet advice for Prince Andrew came days before royal expert Omid Scobie claimed, Virginia Giuffre, who sued Prince Andrew in 2021, is in the process of writing a memoir.