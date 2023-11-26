Tom Hardy reveals ‘Venom 3’ status post SAG-AFTRA strike

Taking to his Instagram, Tom Hardy shared a picture with director Kelly Marcel and stunt double Jacob Tomuri

File Footage

Tom Hardy recently shared a monochrome picture with his Venom 3 crew, making a special announcement.



The British actor confirmed that the production of the film has finally resumed after it faced a 4-month hiatus because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

His Instagram post featured director Kelly Marcel, with whom he worked on the script of the superhero saga, and stunt double Jacob Tomuri.

“V3N0M 3 The last dance — thankfully we are back to shooting. And I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here. All our fantastic Cast and crew — good friends and family — we've come a long way,” he penned.

The 46-year-old actor continued: "It's been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey. There's always hard turns to burn when we work, but it doesn't feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides of a great team."

He ended the note by appreciated the "talented and passionate" departments, “It doesn't get any better.”

The filming for Venom 3 began on June 26, 2023 in Spain but shortly, after a month, the crew had to stop working in solidarity with the union workers on July 14.

After the strike ended on November 9, Sony decided to push back its release date from July 12, 2024 to November 8, 2024.