In a recent in-depth interview, Ozzy Osbourne said he's 'lucky to be alive' after addiction journey

Ozzy Osbourne predicts death after tumor diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne recently predicted that he only has 10 years left to live and claimed that he is not "afraid of dying."

Talking about the setbacks of a recent back surgery that revealed a tumor in one of his vertebrae, the 74-year-old singer talked about his health in an interview with Rolling Stone UK.

He opened up about his addiction history and overdoses while pointing out how he's still lucky to be alive, “It's a major accomplishment.I've been doing a lot of reflection while I've been laid up, and all my drinking partners, I've realized they're all f***ing dead!”

Ozzy further revealed how he recently told his wife Sharon Osbourne about smoking a joint, “She said, 'What are you doing that for! It'll f***ing kill you!' I said, 'How long do you want me to f***ing live for?!' At best, I've got ten years left and when you're older, time picks up speed."

While its unclear if the 10-year timeline revelation is his own or made by a professional doctor, Ozzy also shared how he underwent a fourth spinal surgery earlier this year to remedy the damage caused by a fall in 2019.