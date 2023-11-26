 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Melanie Walker

Naomi Campbell sparks wedding rumors

After welcoming her second child in June, Naomi Campbell claimed 'it's never too late'

Melanie Walker

Sunday, November 26, 2023

Supermodel Naomi Campbell showed up at the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi flaunting a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger. 

The 53-year-old fashion icon, who recently welcomed her second child in June, ignited rumors of a secret proposal as she graced the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

Besides the flashy accessory, Naomi donned a chic printed dress detailed with abstract black and white pattern and paired with chunky trainers

Moreover, this isn't the first time the supermodel teased fans with a dazzling ring as earlier this month, she sported a similar piece to P Diddy's birthday party. 

While not publicly linked to anyone currently, Naomi's dating history includes A-listers like Gerard Butler, Terrence Howard, and Skepta.

Moreover, she was engaged to U2 musician Adam Clayton in 1993 and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore in 2002.

Back In June, Naomi welcomed her second child and claimed that it's 'never too late' to become a mother. At the time, a source told Daily Mail: "She is a really strong woman. This is what she has always wanted and looks forward to the years ahead with so much pride.” 

