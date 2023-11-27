 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Adam Sandler's kids objected to his 'kisses' to Jennifer Aniston?

Adam Sandler reveals daughters are uncomfortable with his intimate scenes in films

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 27, 2023

Adam Sandlers kids objected to his kisses to Jennifer Aniston?
Adam Sandler's kids objected to his 'kisses' to Jennifer Aniston?

Adam Sandler has two daughters. But, he shared they did not approve of his on-screen intimacy with his fellow stars, including Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore.

Previously, appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the 57-year-old shared, "When I have to kiss anybody, they're not thrilled about that," adding, "My wife is always telling them, 'It's OK. It's part of the job. Let daddy kiss.'"

However, the Mark Twain Prize winner added that his eldest daughter, Sadie, has become normalized to the nature of his work.

But he shared that his younger kid Sunny still objected to the intimate scenes. 

"[Sadie is] always fine with it... [But] Sunny would always be going over to my wife, saying, 'You have to watch them. That's not good. And I don't like that.'"

Meanwhile, Adam shared that the duo still supported his work, and the actor also supported their aspirations in the showbiz industry.

"They both like it [the entertainment industry], and they both talk about it. I just want them to be happy, and this is the kind of stuff that they talk about," he said.

Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Emmy winning director Ross McDonnell dead at 44, confirms family
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Prince Harry saw Prince William as pillar of 'strength' at Princess Diana funeral
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring
Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices
Meghan Markle 'chomping' to 'set record straight' on Royal injustices
'Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite for business instead of pleasure'
'Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite for business instead of pleasure'
Beyonce turning into Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian?
Beyonce turning into Kanye West's ex Kim Kardashian?
Comedian Tiffany Haddish opens up about getting arrested on DUI charges
Comedian Tiffany Haddish opens up about getting arrested on DUI charges
'Terrified' Kate Middleton makes Royals go 'wow' over little achievements: Meghan pal
'Terrified' Kate Middleton makes Royals go 'wow' over little achievements: Meghan pal
Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Swifties anticipate major news by Taylor Swift on final show
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Meghan Markle’s allowing ‘beef, beef and a side order of beef’ milk the Firm
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Ariana Grande shares tips on glowing skin: 'Use right products'
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet
Beyonce keeps lowkey profile at 'Renaissance' film red carpet