Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring

Monday, November 27, 2023
Ed Sheeran, an acclaimed music icon known for his chart toping hits, has recently stunned his fans by revealing that in addition to captivating audiences worldwide he also has an interest in knocking opponents down in a boxing ring.
The 32-year-old British singer appeared in full boxing mood while challenging his friend and fellow singer Lewis Capaldi for a boxing match, in a boxers typical trash talking style.
According to Metro, the Thinking Out Loud chart-topper made a surprise appearance as a ringside guest for Katie Taylor in a super-lightweight clash with Chantelle Cameron.
After the match, the singer was asked who he would like to square up with. He immediately named Lewis and gave the Before You Go hitmaker some smack talks. When the interviewer chimed in, stating, "Yeah, we'll get that done."
The singer cut in and said, "I'd do it," making sure that he is being heard loud and clear.
Ed then went on to aggressively trash talk in a boxers style and said, "Lewis, I'll f***ing have, C**t."
However, some of Ed's fans didn't appear to believe that he could take on 27-year-old Lewis, whereas some pointed out that four time Grammy winning singer's granddad was a boxer, so it's in his blood.