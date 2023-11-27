Ed's granddad was a boxer who trained at Britain's oldest boxing club - Lynn AC

Ed Sheeran vows to knock out Lewis Capaldi in a boxing ring

Ed Sheeran, an acclaimed music icon known for his chart toping hits, has recently stunned his fans by revealing that in addition to captivating audiences worldwide he also has an interest in knocking opponents down in a boxing ring.

Ed Sheeran challenges Lewis Capaldi for a boxing match

The 32-year-old British singer appeared in full boxing mood while challenging his friend and fellow singer Lewis Capaldi for a boxing match, in a boxers typical trash talking style.

According to Metro, the Thinking Out Loud chart-topper made a surprise appearance as a ringside guest for Katie Taylor in a super-lightweight clash with Chantelle Cameron.

After the match, the singer was asked who he would like to square up with. He immediately named Lewis and gave the Before You Go hitmaker some smack talks. When the interviewer chimed in, stating, "Yeah, we'll get that done."

The singer cut in and said, "I'd do it," making sure that he is being heard loud and clear.

Ed then went on to aggressively trash talk in a boxers style and said, "Lewis, I'll f***ing have, C**t."

Fans reaction to Ed Sheeran's boxing challenge

However, some of Ed's fans didn't appear to believe that he could take on 27-year-old Lewis, whereas some pointed out that four time Grammy winning singer's granddad was a boxer, so it's in his blood.