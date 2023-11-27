 
entertainment
Monday, November 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite for business instead of pleasure'

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, seemingly reconciliation with her hubby was not out of love, according to one expert

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 27, 2023

Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite for business instead of pleasure
'Kanye West, Bianca Censori reunite for business instead of pleasure'

Amid rift reports, Kanye West and Bianca Censori reunited in Dubai in a jolly mood. However, a celebrity psychic claimed strong emotions did not trigger the pair's apparent reconciliation.

Sharing her expert view, Inbaal Hongimaan told The Mirror that the Tarot card reading on the duo's bond revealed, "Kanye's and Bianca's Tarot cards together indicate a real rollercoaster of a relationship between the two."

She continued, "The 5 of Cups card tells us that the two will try to reconcile again before Christmas, but it will be for business, not for pleasure."

Doubling down on her findings, the prominent body language expert said, "Tarot doesn't see a future for the stylish couple."

"The Princess of Cups card lets us know that Kanye is still not over the relationship and he has feelings for his lady, but he's the only one in the relationship with feelings," she claimed.

Emphasizing Melbourne's architect's alleged agenda from the relationship with Ye, the celebrity psychic said, "The 5 of Swords Tarot card tells us that Bianca is absolutely out. She'll keep playing her part in the relationship if there's a benefit for her, but not because of love."

Ultimately, Inbaal noted, "It is Ye who decided they're going to get together, but it will be Bianca who decides that they're going to split up."

