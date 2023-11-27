Prince William, Kate Middleton to send kids to 'boarding school' after 'heated debates'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned about the future of their kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly decided upon the educational future of their kids.

After much deliberation, the Prince and Princess of Wales have agreed to send their children to boarding school.

An insider tells Life&Style: "After years of discussion and heated debates between William, Kate and King Charles, the family have made a choice. They’ve decided that he and sister Charlotte will attend boarding school together..”

They add: “They’ll both be students at Marlborough. This way, George and Charlotte will have a few years where they’ll overlap at the same school.”

Speaking about Kate, the insider added: "Kate’s always wanted them to have more of a normal upbringing than William did."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.